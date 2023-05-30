(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a case from a victim of sex trafficking who sought to hold Reddit, an online platform, responsible for hosting images of child pornography on the website.

The dispute was the latest targeting a section of federal law that offers broad immunity to online platforms. Earlier this month, the court handed Google and Twitter a victory preserving their ability under the same law – Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – to avoid lawsuits stemming from terrorist-related content.