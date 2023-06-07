Takeaways from CNN’s town hall with Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence, seen here, in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7 criticized his former boss President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a CNN town hall.

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized his former boss President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

Pence appeared at the town hall hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, hours after he officially launched his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination from the same state.