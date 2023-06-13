Miami (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges Tuesday in a brief but historic court appearance following his arrest and processing on federal charges.

Trump is the first former president to face federal charges following last week’s indictment by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump made clear once again Tuesday that he has no plans to stop attacking the special counsel’s indictment – and the other legal peril he faces – as he runs for president again in 2024.