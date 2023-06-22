(CNN) — State Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, will no longer be allowed to vote in her husband’s upcoming impeachment proceedings as a result of new rules the state Senate approved Wednesday night.

The Dallas-area Republican state senator had previously vowed to “carry out (her) duties” and not recuse herself from voting in her husband’s upcoming impeachment trial.

