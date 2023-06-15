(CNN) — Top Biden campaign officials are popping the hood on President Joe Biden’s emerging reelection machine and giving top supporters a peek inside as their first quarterly fundraising deadline rapidly approaches.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, her deputy Quentin Fulks and Democratic National Committee executive director Sam Cornale are embarking Thursday on a cross-country tour to meet with top donors, local Democratic officials and other supporters in an effort to stir up enthusiasm and build fundraising momentum.