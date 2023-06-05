(CNN) — Top US State Department and National Security Council officials “had candid and productive discussions” with Chinese officials in Beijing on Monday “as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and build on recent high-level diplomacy between the two countries,” according to a readout from the US State Department.

The trip by Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and NSC Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs Sarah Beran to the Chinese capital comes as the Biden administration works to navigate its complicated relationship with Beijing.

CNN’s Betsy Klein, Brad Lendon, and Eric Cheung contributed to this report.