(CNN) — Donald Trump is seeking for the judge overseeing his criminal case in New York to recuse himself from it, the latest bid by the former president to try to undercut the case now set for trial next year.

In a court filing made public Friday, Trump’s attorneys argued that New York Judge Juan Merchan should recuse himself due to his daughter’s politician consulting work, which included in 2020 the Biden campaign and now-Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.