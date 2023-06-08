Ukrainian forces suffer ‘stiff resistance’ and losses in assault on Russian lines

Ukrainian service members of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade fire a Caesar self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 31.

 Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

(CNN) — Ukrainian forces have suffered losses in heavy equipment and soldiers as they met greater than expected resistance from Russian forces in their first attempt to breach Russian lines in the east of the country in recent days, two senior US officials tell CNN.

One US official described the losses – which include US supplied MRAP armored personnel vehicles as “significant.”

CNN’s Haley Britzky contributed reporting.