Washington (CNN) — US and western officials are being careful not to weigh in on the events unfolding in Russia because of how Russian President Vladimir Putin could weaponize any perceived involvement by the west in the escalating crisis, sources familiar with the administration’s thinking told CNN.

Officials across the administration convened emergency meetings on Friday night to assess the events, which unfolded so quickly that they caught US and European officials off guard, the sources said. Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the private Wagner military group, vowed Friday to retaliate against Russian military leadership over an alleged strike on a Wagner military camp and has since claimed control of military facilities in two Russian cities.

CNN’s Lauren Kent, Mariya Knight, Rob Picheta, Simone McCarthy, Tara John, Katharina Krebs, Josh Pennington, Uliana Pavlova, Helen Regan, Andrew Raine, Sophie Tanno, Hafsa Khalil, Tori B. Powell and Adrienne Vogt contributed to this report.