Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — A US Coast Guard ship “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the US Navy.

“The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Stratton (WMSL 752) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on June 20 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” said the statement released on Wednesday.

