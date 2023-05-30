(CNN) — An American living abroad was arrested last week on a charge of threatening US senators and political groups over the number of unsolicited political emails he was receiving, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Eric Charles Welton, who has lived in Thailand for more than a decade, allegedly made multiple threatening calls from overseas in 2021 to the offices of North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and then-Sen. Richard Burr, according to court documents.