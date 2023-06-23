(CNN) — American officials determined as early as January there was an internal power struggle underway between the private military group Wagner and the Russian government, and have been gathering and closely monitoring intelligence on the volatile dynamic ever since, according to officials.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalled earlier this year, top American officials said they saw indications of tensions between the Kremlin and the Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. They said they believed those tensions would mount over the coming months.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.