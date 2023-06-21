US hostage envoy quietly traveled to Venezuela this week By Jennifer Hansler, CNN Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens quietly traveled to Venezuela this week, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN.Carstens traveled to the capital city of Caracas for “discussions about the welfare and safety of US nationals wrongfully detained in Venezuela,” the spokesperson said.“We continue to advocate for the immediate and unconditional release of all wrongfully detained US nationals in Venezuela at every opportunity,” they said.There are four Americans known to be detained in Venezuela: Eyvin Hernandez and Jerrel Kenemore, who have been declared wrongfully detained, and Luke Denman and Airan Barry.The spokesperson said that “US government officials were able to conduct welfare visits with detained US nationals while in Caracas.”This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Grant Co. Sheriff releases information, id's in Gorge Amphitheater shooting 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son are on the missing submersible Latest News 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Pasco Police Department celebrates Goose's first birthday! Grant Co. Sheriff releases information, id's in Gorge Amphitheater shooting City of Ellensburg to hold free Bike Rodeo, Touch a Truck events for kids on Wednesday More News