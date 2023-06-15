(CNN) — The US State Department identified a “rapidly growing and troubling trend” of “forced labor as a result of cyber scam operations,” as it launched its annual human trafficking report, US Ambassador at Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Cindy Dyer said Thursday.

“Traffickers have leveraged pandemic-related economic hardships, increased global youth unemployment, and international travel restrictions to exploit thousands of adults and children in a multi-billion dollar industry over the last two years in these schemes,” she said at a State Department briefing.