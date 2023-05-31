(CNN) — Republican Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah announced Wednesday that he planned to resign from Congress, citing his wife’s health.

“My wife and I have made so many dear friends and memories throughout our journey,” Stewart said in a statement from his office. “I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times. But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.”