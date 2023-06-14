(CNN) — House Republicans took their most concrete and public step this week toward pursuing the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. But behind the scenes, supporters of the effort are still working to convince key holdouts to get on board with the potentially divisive plan.

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green on Wednesday outlined a five-phase investigation into Mayorkas and his handling of the border, accompanied by a preliminary report and a hearing focused on framing Mayorkas’ “dereliction of duty,” which starts a roughly three-month countdown for House Republican leadership and their allies to get the House GOP conference in alignment.

CNN’s Haley Talbot contributed to this report.