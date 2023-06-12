(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie barged into the Republican presidential primary last week with a scathing rebuke of front-runner and former President Donald Trump.

Now, less than a week after formally entering the race and on the eve of Trump’s court appearance in South Florida on an indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, Christie, at a CNN town hall Monday night, will have another opportunity in front of a national audience to make the political case against Trump – and for himself.