(CNN) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley entered the Republican primary in February with a call for “generational change.” But her message has largely been drowned out by former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who are dueling for support from the GOP’s right-wing base.

On Sunday night, though, at a live CNN town hall in Iowa, Haley will have her clearest opportunity yet to distinguish herself from the growing Republican presidential field – and make the case that she is both the best candidate to upend Trump in next year’s primaries and then defeat President Joe Biden in the fall.