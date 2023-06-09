(CNN) — Biden administration officials are doubling down on efforts to stem the flow of migrants journeying to the US-Mexico border, capitalizing on nearly a month of low border crossings in the wake of the lifting of a Covid-era restriction.

The handling of the US southern border has dogged President Joe Biden over the course of his presidency, starting with an influx of unaccompanied migrant children just weeks into his administration and followed by thousands of primarily Haitian migrants who gathered under a bridge along the Texas-Mexico border.