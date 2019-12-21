President Trump signs bill approving U.S. Space Force

Copyright 2019 CNN

Washington, D.C. - Today President Donald J. Trump established the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces by signing the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

The president first mentioned the U.S. Space Force back in March 2018. Nearly two years later, it became a reality.

"We are at the dawn of a new era for our Nation's Armed Forces. Space has become so important to our way of life, our economy, and our national security that we must be prepared as a Nation to protect it from hostile actions," said Secretary of Defense, Mark T. Esper. " This new service will help ensure we are postured to deter aggression, defend our national interests and outpace potential adversaries."

In a memorandum for the Department of Defense the defense secretary wrote, "Over the coming months and years, the Department of Defense intends to transfer the preponderance of space missions, capabilities, and associated military and civilian personnel from across the military services into Space Force."