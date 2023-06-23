'Reptile Lady' visits Selah kids, kicking off library's summer reading program By Emily Goodell Emily Goodell Yakima Bureau Chief/Multi-Media Journalist Author email Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 'Reptile Lady' visits Selah kids, kicking off library's summer reading program Show more Show less 0:50 'Reptile Lady' visits Selah kids, kicking off library's summer reading program 0:50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SELAH, Wash. — Dozens of kids packed into the Selah Civic Center on Friday morning to get an up-close look at a team of scaly critters brought in by the "Reptile Lady."Yakima Valley Libraries brought in the Reptile Lady to show off her reptilian friends and give kids a chance to see and sometimes touch animals they usually wouldn’t see outside a zoo. The free event was part of the library’s summer reading program which launched on June 12 and runs through Aug. 5 and allows kids under 18 to earn rewards by completing reading challenges."Basically, our goal is to get kids excited about reading the library and one of the things we do to help make that happen is fun programs like this," YVL programming librarian Krystal Corbray said. Other upcoming events including an Electrifying Science Show, magician and Lego Labs. More information about the Yakima Valley Libraries summer reading program and upcoming events can be found here. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emily Goodell Yakima Bureau Chief/Multi-Media Journalist Author email Follow Emily Goodell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'This is not about $21' | Franklin County sheriff seeking $24,999 in damages against county auditor, commissioners East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Federal investigators crack 2017 cold case, file charges in murder of Yakama woman Fire agencies battling large wildfire in Franklin County 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating Latest News 'That"s just the reality': Yakima police prepare for $2.1 million in cuts to services, staffing 'Reptile Lady' visits Selah kids, kicking off library's summer reading program Downtown Yakima Farmers Market moves to new venue with shade, access to utilities Sunnyside man killed in shooting Thursday night Yakima celebrates improvements to 100-year-old Miller Park More News