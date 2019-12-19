Richland christmas bench appears in Leslie Groves Park
RICHLAND, Wash. - A Christmas-themed park bench on the South end of Leslie Groves Park has turned up. The bench, dedicated to Victor M Marshall, was decorated with holiday decorations in an effort to spread some holiday spirit.
Park walkers say that the bench is decorated every year but this is the first time gift bags are included with the festive decorations. The bags included hats, hand warmers, and a candy cane for anyone who wants them. A sign saying, “Please Take One of These Gift Bags to Help Keep Warm!” is attached to encourage people to take one.
A “Merry Christmas” sign also adorns the bench as well as some red ribbon wrapped around the armrests.
The Richland Community Center says they have no idea who decorated the bench but it must be someone wanting to spread some holiday cheer.
