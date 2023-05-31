Trevor Ergeson Retirement Richland Fire and Emergency Services 91 - May 31, 2023

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Wednesday, May 31, 2023 will be the end of firefighter Trevor Ergeson's time with Richland Fire and Emergency Services (RFES).

RFES said Ergeson has served the Richland community for 32 years, beginning his service in 1991 and will now be retiring. 