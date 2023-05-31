Richland Fire and Emergency Services says goodbye to firefighter Trevor Ergeson after 32 years of service By: Morgan Huff Morgan Huff Author email May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Trevor Ergeson Retirement Richland Fire and Emergency Services 91 - May 31, 2023 Richland Fire and Emergency Services Show more Show less Richland Fire and Emergency Services Richland Fire and Emergency Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHLAND, Wash. -- Wednesday, May 31, 2023 will be the end of firefighter Trevor Ergeson's time with Richland Fire and Emergency Services (RFES).RFES said Ergeson has served the Richland community for 32 years, beginning his service in 1991 and will now be retiring. The two boys in the first picture are now firefighters with RFES 25 years later.MORE ON YAKTRINEWS.COM News One arrested after stabbing in Kennewick By: Erin Wencl Crime KPD: 11 firearms were stolen from Kennewick vehicles in May By Rylee Fitzgerald News Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash By: Morgan Huff COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash Richland Police make arrest in homicide investigation Washington's Department of Labor and Industries proposing new rules on employers safety for outdoor workers "I am so very sorry," Kennewick woman's kind act ends in fire and felony charges Latest News Grandview's roundabout project opens up 34-acre space for new businesses Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Richland Fire and Emergency Services says goodbye to firefighter Trevor Ergeson after 32 years of service One arrested after stabbing in Kennewick Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash More News