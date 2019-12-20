Richland officers investigating 'gang graffiti spree'

Courtesy: RPD

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department is looking for whoever is responsible for tagging multiple areas in Richland.

According to Capt. Chris Lee, the graffiti was in the core of town, starting on Bradley Boulevard and George Washington Way. Another area hit was near Gillespie and Abbot. Lee said some graffiti is regular tagging. Other markings are intentional gang tagging – many of them displaying "Fx13," which Lee said is Florencia 13.

Lee told KAPP-KVEW several places were tagged including buildings, street signs, electrical boxes and a window at the Richland Library.

If caught, the person could face destruction of property charges, which could turn into a felony depending on how much in damages was caused.