Richland woman in the running to become NASA astronaut

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 03:30 AM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 03:31 AM PST

A Richland woman could be headed to space following her graduation from NASA's Artemis program this January, according to reporting by The Spokesman-Review.

32-year-old Kayla Barron, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant veteran and Richland High School grad, is expected to graduate from the space program on January 10.

Barron will become a candidate for space travel upon graduation, and she could be selected to be a part of the program's ambition to land a manned spacecraft on the moon by 2024.

Barron holds degrees in systems engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and in nuclear engineering from the University of Cambridge.

Barron has also expressed interest in visiting Mars.

In an interview with the Tri-City Herald in June, she is quoted saying, “It appeals to our sense of adventure, and everyone is excited to push the envelope of what NASA has done before and move on deeper into the solar system.”

