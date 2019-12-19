Road crews prepare for icy conditions in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Kennewick Police Department says city road crews are already preparing for icy conditions on Thursday morning's commute.
With the possibility of snow, sleet and freezing rain on the way, police said Wednesday that crews have been pre-treating schools zones and other areas that could become a traffic hazard.
Pre-treatment crews will be returning to work at 5 a.m. Thursday for further preparation.
"As we move through the winter months and start seeing more of this type of weather please remember, when driving, leave a little earlier so you can drive slower and have more time to react to slippery driving conditions," police said.
