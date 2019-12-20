Westbound I-82 back open near Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. - Westbound I-82 was closed west of Benton City on Friday following a rollover crash.
The crash happened at milepost 97 on the interstate. The closure was put in place five miles east at milepost 102. Traffic is being detoured onto local roads.
Washington State Patrol described the midday crash as a "serious-injury rollover collision."
WSP, WSDOT and the Benton County Sheriff's Office were on scene.
The westbound lanes were reopened shortly after 2 p.m.
More News Headlines
- President Trump signs bill approving U.S. Space Force
- A windy start to the weekend as winter weather hits the northwest
- Richland nonprofit overcomes financial loss to continue giving students the gift of language
- Numerica Credit Union pays off $25,000 in student lunch debt for Washington, Idaho schools
- Suspect in deadly Yakima shooting arrested
KAPP-KVEW Local News
-
YakTriNews.com App
Download our app for access to instant stories and information!Read More »
-
YakTriNews.com Newsletters
Sign up for Breaking News, Daily Headlines, Severe Weather Alerts & more!Read More »
-
ABC ALL-STARS
Sign up to be a member of ABC All-Stars for exclusive games, contests and prizes!Read More »