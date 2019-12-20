Westbound I-82 back open near Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. - Westbound I-82 was closed west of Benton City on Friday following a rollover crash.

The crash happened at milepost 97 on the interstate. The closure was put in place five miles east at milepost 102. Traffic is being detoured onto local roads.

Washington State Patrol described the midday crash as a "serious-injury rollover collision."

WSP, WSDOT and the Benton County Sheriff's Office were on scene.

The westbound lanes were reopened shortly after 2 p.m.