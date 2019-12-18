News

Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner chosen as 2020 Pro Bowl starters

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 06:08 PM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 06:12 PM PST

Two of the Seattle Seahawks' best players have been chosen as 2020 Pro Bowl starters. 

The NFL put quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner on this year's Pro Bowl roster

This is Wilson's seventh Pro Bowl selection in his eight-year career, and it's Wagner's sixth consecutive selection. 

Q13 News reports that Wilson is among the top candidates for league MVP along with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, Wagner is the team's selection for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his on-the-field leadership and contributions to charity.

Seattle (11-3) is in the middle of its best season since its Super Bowl championship. The team secured a playoff spot last Sunday.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

