Salvation Army looking for volunteers Friday to help Yakima families in need pick out toys for kids

Courtesy: Salvation Army

Courtesy: Salvation Army

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Salvation Army in Yakima is looking for volunteers to help families in need pick out gifts for their children.

This year, the organization, along with Toys for Tots, will be providing holiday gifts for kids to more than 700 families in the Yakima area who make below the poverty line.

The families have made appointment to come down the "toy shop", where volunteers help them choose presents and make them feel comfortable. ​​​​​​

"I think it's super important that the parents get to pick what gifts that are being given to their kids," Lt. Becky Helms said. "We set it up as best as we can to look like a toy shop."

The toy shop is happening Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; anyone interested in helping out can call 509-823-1819 for more information.

The Salvation Army will still accept gift donations through Thursday. Helms said their greatest need is gifts for teens (makeup, sports equipment, headphones, etc.).