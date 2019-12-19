News

Salvation Army looking for volunteers Friday to help Yakima families in need pick out toys for kids

By:

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 04:51 PM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 04:51 PM PST

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Salvation Army in Yakima is looking for volunteers to help families in need pick out gifts for their children. 

This year, the organization, along with Toys for Tots, will be providing holiday gifts for kids to more than 700 families in the Yakima area who make below the poverty line.

The families have made appointment to come down the "toy shop", where volunteers help them choose presents and make them feel comfortable. ​​​​​​

"I think it's super important that the parents get to pick what gifts that are being given to their kids," Lt. Becky Helms said. "We set it up as best as we can to look like a toy shop."

The toy shop is happening Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; anyone interested in helping out can call 509-823-1819 for more information.

The Salvation Army will still accept gift donations through Thursday. Helms said their greatest need is gifts for teens (makeup, sports equipment, headphones, etc.).

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

The battle for control of Congress is more than a year away but some lawmakers are already deciding not to run for reelection, setting up a few potentially interesting campaigns in the 2020 election.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars