Sex offender moves to new address in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a level 2 sex offender has moved into the 100 block of N. Central Ave. in Wapato.
Roger Eugene Benson, 41, was convicted of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in April 2000, according to the Washington state sex offender registry. The victim was described as a 12-year-old girl.
Benson has served his time for the crime, and he is not currently wanted by law enforcement.
Benson is 5-foot-9, about 208 pounds with brown eyes. He is heavily tattooed and
The sheriff's office is releasing this information to keep the public informed.
