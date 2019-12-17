Sex offender moves to new address in Wapato

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

WAPATO, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a level 2 sex offender has moved into the 100 block of N. Central Ave. in Wapato.

Roger Eugene Benson, 41, was convicted of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in April 2000, according to the Washington state sex offender registry. The victim was described as a 12-year-old girl.

Benson has served his time for the crime, and he is not currently wanted by law enforcement.

Benson is 5-foot-9, about 208 pounds with brown eyes. He is heavily tattooed and

The sheriff's office is releasing this information to keep the public informed.