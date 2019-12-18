Shooting at Yakima Inn leaves 43-year-old man dead

Photo: Google Street View

Photo: Google Street View

YAKIMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a late-night shooting Tuesday at a Yakima motel room that left a 43-year-old man dead.

Yakima police responded just before 10:20 p.m. to reports of a gunshot victim in the parking lot of Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St.

Capt. Jay Seely said 43-year-old Richard Plumlee, of Roy, Wash., was found outside a motel room, where detectives believe the incident began.

Officers performed CPR and Plumlee was taken to Astria Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Seely said the department has seen a recent increase in crime at that address. He says the shooting is not believed to be gang-related.

Police have no persons of interest at this time.

This is the fourth shooting and the third fatal shooting in the city in the past five days.

Seely said investigators do not believe this shooting was related to the prior shootings.