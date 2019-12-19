Shooting threat reported at Southridge High School in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police will be providing extra patrols at Southridge High School on Friday after a shooting threat was reported by a custodian.

On Wednesday morning, high school officials say a custodian found the threat written in black marker on a bathroom stall. It said, "I'm going to shoot up the school Friday." The threat was reported to the police department.

Officials have looked at the security video from the day before. However, they have not been able to identify any suspects because of the number of people, including outside user groups, who used the bathrooms on Tuesday.

Kennewick Police have not found the threat to be credible, but will provide an extra presence as a precaution.

"We will continue to take all threats seriously and place the safety of staff and students as our highest priority," the high school said in a Facebook post.