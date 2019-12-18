Solar company breaks ground on massive, energy efficient headquarters in west Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A solar sales and installation company was founded in Pasco and is now building a 23,000 sq. ft., solar powered building to house its national headquarters.

On Tuesday, Solgen Power, a solar sales and installation company, broke ground on the new headquarters.

Solgen Power was created by Chris Lee and Daryl Kelly in October 2017.

In a statement, Lee says the company is excited to further establish headquarters in the Tri-Cities.

"Just over two years ago," Lee says in the statement, "We formed Solgen Power here in Pasco with the dream of providing clean, renewable energy to thousands of homeowners throughout the nation."

Currently, there are Solgen Power offices in Ohio, Arizona and Chicago. Lee and Kelly live in Pasco where the new headquarters will be built. The headquarters are located at 5715 Bedford St. near Sandifur Blvd.

The building will be entirely powered by solar energy and offer office space to other companies or tenants. Solgen Power plans to occupy 17,000 sq. ft. with the remaining 3,000 sq. ft. available to additional renters. The building will feature a modern architectural design with Elite Construction as the general contractor for the project.

Solgen Power expects new jobs brought to the new headquarters after much success around the U.S.

"Our local community has supported us in our efforts as we have expanded into 7 different states, quickly becoming one of the fastest growing vertically integrated solar companies in the nation," Lee says in the statement, "Today, we have over 100 employees with plans on creating over 100 news jobs here in Pasco during the next 12 months."

Lee concludes his written statement by saying he is excited for the continued growth for Solgen Powers in his hometown.