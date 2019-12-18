News

Student makes shooting threat towards Highlands Middle School

By:

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 07:42 AM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 08:10 AM PST

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a school shooting threat made towards Highlands Middle School, the school reported on Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post made by Highlands Middle School, the threat was made Tuesday night and the student who made it 'has been identified and will not be at school today as they determine if there will be charges'.

Students and families can expect an increased police presence at the school on Wednesday as a precaution.

