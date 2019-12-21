Suspect in deadly Yakima shooting arrested

Creative Commons

YAKIMA, Wash. - A suspect in the shooting death of Manuel Pantaleon was arrested at his Yakima home Friday afternoon, according to Yakima Police. Clyde I. Kelly, 19, was arrested on charges including murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in the 2nd degree.

Pantaleon, 27, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in an alley the morning of Saturday, Dec. 14. Police believe he was attending a party nearby where his body was found in the 400 block of South 9th Street.

Yakima police continue to investigate four other shootings that have taken place since Friday, December 13th. No arrests have been made in those cases pending further investigation by police.