YAKIMA, Wash. —The City of Yakima is struggling with a projected $7 million shortfall starting in 2025 and is looking to make a 10% budget cut as soon as possible, including significant cuts to public safety. 

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said for the police department, that means cutting more than $2.1 million in spending. He said since 83% of their expenses are for personnel, that means serious staffing cuts are needed. 