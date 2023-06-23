YAKIMA, Wash. —The City of Yakima is struggling with a projected $7 million shortfall starting in 2025 and is looking to make a 10% budget cut as soon as possible, including significant cuts to public safety.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said for the police department, that means cutting more than $2.1 million in spending. He said since 83% of their expenses are for personnel, that means serious staffing cuts are needed.
"You're talking 11 police positions in a department that's already probably smaller than it should be and certainly hasn't been filled for quite some time," Murray said.
Murray said that means not only fewer officers to respond to calls, but also fewer services available for the public. The department has already eliminated a services manager position and is working on additional cuts.
"It's kind of like a car; if you have a problem, it's cheaper to fix it now than to wait until it affects more things," Murray said. "That's just the reality."
Murray said cuts coming soon to the department include its fingerprinting service and its crime-free housing program to assist landlord. He said they're also in the process of eliminating the city's in-home detention program.
"As an alternative to jail, the judge can sentence you to in-home detention, which is an ankle bracelet, which allows people to keep working and and take care of their family," Murray said. "That's not required by the law to offer that service and hat's one of the cuts we're having to make."
The Yakima Fire Department is also facing significant budget cuts and has estimated they'll need to cut 12 firefighter positions and close an entire station on the west side of the city. They've pitched revenue options that could help, like forming a Regional Fire Authority or an EMS levy, but police don't have that option.
Murray said even if they were to increase fees or the amount people pay when they get a traffic ticket, it wouldn't make a dent in the $7 million the city needs to cut from the budget. He said it's also not something they're planning on doing.
"I would point out like Ferguson, Missouri, you really don't want the police department to be in the business of trying to generate revenue," Murray said. "I think enforcement should not should not be tied to revenue because you don't want an organization to think if 'I just write this many more tickets, we'll get this much more money.'"
Murray said getting more money into the city's general fund through a levy lid lift would help, but there's not one on the ballot at the moment and voters already turned one down in 2019.
"If you don't want to increase taxes, if you don't want to pay more revenue, you have to understand that there is an outcome for that and it's smaller services," Murray said. "I think when people call 911 because their $3,500 bike got stolen and they want an officer to come take a report, they're going to be surprised when we can't do that."
Murray said while there have been discussions of budget cuts impacting services in the past, this time, people really will see the difference and they're already starting to make those cuts.
"It's important that folks know this isn't like beating a drum; this is real," Murray said. "This is this is going to happen unless there's a change in income ... By state law, we have to balance the budget.”
Murray said the best way the public can help right now is by asking questions. He said he's willing to come to community meetings, explain the changes and listen to concerns.
"It's going to take some getting involved," Murray said. "It's going to take some conversation ... I think that would actually be the most productive thing."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.