'The kids run Echo Glen': Union details dangers staff face after assault, breakout at juvenile facility

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — With an unfenced property lined with cottages and surrounded by natural wetlands, Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie could easily be mistaken for a residential private school.
In reality, it houses children and teens with a long list of lower-level offenses or violent offenses like murder in a medium to maximum security juvenile rehabilitation facility — one with a history of escapes.
“The kids run Echo Glen,” one staff member reportedly told the Washington Federation of State Employees, which provides union representation for the facility's workers.
The union provided a statement Tuesday in response to the escape Sunday morning of seven teens between the ages of 15 and 17, including a Yakima teen who fatally shot his cousin near a high school last year.
"The juvenile residents waited for four hours in a bathroom for a member of the graveyard shift who they had previously targeted to arrive," the union said. "They gave the staff member a concussion and stole their personal car."
Several of the escapees were taken into custody inside the county shortly after the initial escape and the remaining juveniles were taken into custody Monday night in Vancouver by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
According to the union, the incident came after years of management failing to address low wages, stagnant hiring, underfunding, program cuts, mandatory overtime and other issues reported by staff and union representatives.
"Concerns from staff that could have stopped the breakout were ignored," the union said. "The cottage that Sunday’s escape occurred in had 17 youth residents; the cottage has a 16-youth limit. Echo Glen also received a call on Friday night from a resident’s mother warning that an escape attempt was imminent."
KAPP-KVEW attempted to contact DCYF representatives multiple times by phone and email Tuesday, but received no response.
Sunday's incident the latest in a series of escapes, assaults on staff at Echo Glen
Sunday's escape is an echo of an incident that happened at the facility Jan. 26, 2022, where five teens — including one with a murder conviction — assaulted a staff member, stole a car and went on the run. Two of the juveniles had previously escaped the facility and one of them was on the run for more than a month before they were taken into custody.
In response to that incident, the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families released a statement regarding security improvements they planned to make, including implementing uniforms for maximum security youth, increasing the number of rounds by security and establishing a single point of entry.
"Following a similar escape last year, management at Echo Glen replaced facility cars with golf carts to discourage escapes," the union said. "Staff members’ personal cars, however, are still allowed on the property, which has a residential-style entry gate."
Without a fence, it's the responsibility of staff members to chaperone youth from their cottage to various buildings on the campus. However, the union said there's significant restrictions on the way staff can restrain the juveniles and their only protection is a pair of handcuffs.
"Staff at Echo Glen and other 24/7 institutions around Washington have been vocal about the dangers they face daily at work," the union said. "Employees at Echo Glen are mandated to work overtime, are frequently unable to take breaks, and are unacceptably understaffed."
A cursory search of "Echo Glen escape" in newspaper archives in Washington state returns dozens of results detailing incidents dating from its opening in 1967 to present of juveniles escaping the facility, often in groups. In most cases, the youths were taken into custody quickly without incident.
However, there are multiple incidents documenting escapes where individuals involved were injured or went on to commit further crimes before being taken back into custody, including:
A guard at Echo Glen who was reportedly shot in 1984 when two teens escaped the facility. (The Spokesman-Review, March 31, 1984)
Three youths ages 13, 14 and 15 who reportedly escaped Echo Glen in 1978 by stealing a car and committed a string of thefts and burglaries in Kittitas County before being taken back into custody. (Ellensburg Daily Record, Jan. 27 1978)
Six juveniles who reportedly overpowered a counselor at the facility in 1986, locked them in a cell, escaped and broke into nearby trailers to drink alcohol. (Spokane Chronicle, Sept. 30, 1986)
An article from the Issaquah Press on Aug. 9, 1990 titled "Echo Glen staff shortage could be trouble" reported on staff members concerned about the lack of funding and staff, recurring assaults on staff and escapes by juveniles. Another report earlier that year detailed a potential plan to build a fence around the perimeter of the property.
State to provide $8 billion to install long-awaited fence around facility
Washington state Sen. Mark Mullet, who represents the 5th Legislative District where the facility is located, said it was the escape in January 2022 that brought his attention to the ongoing security issues at Echo Glen and the need for a perimeter fence. State lawmakers agreed in April to provide the facility with the $8 million needed to fully fence the property.
"I went out there and I started talking to them about how do you secure this property because we just are tired of having kind of one-off random people who managed to walk away," Mullet said. “I've been in the Senate for 11 years ... This is the first time we've actually made that investment to fully secure the Echo facility."
Mullet said to his understanding, the lack of fencing was a choice made due to the facility's unique location and the fact that it also serves as a public school within the Issaquah School District.
"I think the original thought was, it doesn't feel like a school if it's all fenced-in," Mullet said.
Mullet said in his opinion, providing a fence would allow juveniles more freedom within the facility to walk around as if they were in a typical public school, instead of having to be escorted to and from the main buildings by a guard.
"They can be a functional part of society going forward, but at the same time, like, one of the people who escaped the last time was a murderer and so you still need to have public safety set up," Mullet said.
Currently, visitors can come in through the main residential-style gate and drive into a parking lot that's a short distance away from the cottages where the juveniles are being housed. Mullet said other than the main gate, there's no barrier in place to stop juveniles from leaving the property.
Rep. Lisa Callan, also representing the 5th District, said now that the funding has been set aside for the project, the hope is to get it completed as soon as possible.
"As I understand it, all the pre-design work is done and they're about to go out for request for proposal, so hopefully they can have the contract out by early July when the fiscal year starts and get that rolling," Callan said.
Callan said while the facility has had its share of escapes over the years, many of those children have been caught within the grounds due to the nearby lake, landscape and environment and the challenges those present.
"I think more recently there's just been either changes in or lack of staffing, the facilities, a lot of other issues that have come into play that have escalated the need to go ahead and make it secure," Callan said.
Callan said another factor driving the prioritization of the fencing project is a recent change in state law that raises the age limit for female offenders housed at Echo Glen from 17 to 25 years old. The age limit remains at 17 and under for boys.
"Bringing in women that would normally be in an adult correctional facility, they're used to that security and having that secure fencing to give them a little bit more flexibility to walk around campus on their own," Callan said.
Union negotiates "record-setting" compensation in new contract, but staff still pressing for more change
In a statement Tuesday, the union announced progress made toward addressing staffing shortages, with a "record-setting" compensation package negotiated in the workers' 2023-25 contract, which includes a 12% raise for all onsite workers at Echo Glen over the two-year contract. The union said those negotiations took place amid a 20-year staffing crisis
"In 20 years, Washington state’s population has increased 26 percent, but the state employee headcount (excluding higher education) has only increased 5 percent," the union said. "The worst staffing shortages are in 24/7 institutions like Echo Glen."
The union said while they're hoping the increased compensation will improve staff retention and recruitment and help address the personnel shortage, there are still significant concerns about conditions for staff at Echo Glen. Staff began circulating a petition on April 25, which has reportedly been signed by dozens of workers and 70% of the union members at the facility.
According to the union, the petition calls on management to, “immediately address the staffing crisis at Echo Glen Children's Center. We work with chronic labor shortages and persistent unsafe standards leading to escalations in escapes, riots, contraband, and altercations.”
"Demands from employees include transparency and accountability from management as well as public acknowledgement that the facility is in a crisis," the union said. "Staff hope that management will view this incident as a wakeup call to change in interest of staff and resident safety."
