Theft suspect leads Yakima police on chase, K9 Simcoe helps find him in attic crawl space
YAKIMA, Wash. - A theft suspect in behind bars after nearly crashing into a Yakima deputy's patrol vehicle.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, deputies were getting food when they saw 30-year-old Antonio Manuel Burtch who was wanted on felony warrants for breaking into a KIMA news vehicle, breaking into a vehicle at YAC Fitness, and using stolen credit cards to make purchases.
Deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit, which they called off for safety reasons.
Shortly afterwards, another deputy said the suspect tried to drive ‘directly into the path of the deputy's vehicle'. The deputy swerved and avoided a crash, then started pursing the suspect again.
The car chase came to an end in the 400 block of S. 4th Street in Yakima, and the suspect started to run.
A community member told police the suspect had run into a house. K9 Simcoe and more backup helped find Burtch in the attic crawl space.
Burtch was arrested and taken to the Yakima County Jail on $150,000 bail.
There were no injuries.
