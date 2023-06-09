YAKIMA, Wash. — The 2023 Yakima Pride Festival & Parade is expected to be their biggest celebration yet, with every vendor spot filled on Naches Avenue and with organizers anticipating about 6,000 participants.
“Everything is new and everything is familiar,” Yakima Pride President Joshua Hastings said. “Everything that was beautiful last year, we doubled up for this year.”
Hastings said festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community will feature rainbow cotton candy, commemorative screen-printed t-shirts and entertainment by local musicians and drag artists. He said the focus this year is on supporting those artists in a time when they need it most.
"We have a lot of bills nationally that are discriminatory against drag shows ... making them out to be harmful to children," Hastings said. "Drag is not a crime; drag is an art form."
Hastings said he wants people, especially parents, to understand that in the same way that it's appropriate for them to take their children to a Disney movie, but not an R-rated horror movie, there are drag shows that are child-appropriate and others that are not.
"Making sure that you're going to the right type of drag is important," Hastings said.
Hastings said the event this year will also feature guest speakers, including "gender sensei" Mac McGregor, who will be speaking on positive masculinity and toxic masculinity in the LGBTQ community. He said the second guest speaker is Jeremy Coleman, a pastor from Oklahoma who went viral on TikTok.
“They have a lot of amazing things to say as an ally and we're hoping that they'll get our crowd energized and engaged in the work that we're doing in the community,” Hastings said.
The annual parade kicks off at 10 a.m., featuring the 135-foot flag displayed at Seattle PrideFest. Anyone wanting to march in the parade can start lining up at 9:30 at Portia Park near South 14th and Yakima avenues, then make their way down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue, where the festival is being held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
