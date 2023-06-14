The proposed cuts are fire officials’ response to a request from the city for each department to identify ways to trim their budgets by 10% in an attempt to make up for a $7 million shortfall anticipated in the 2025- 26 budget.
However, Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham presented a potential alternative to those cuts Wednesday at a Yakima City Council study session: for the city to consider having its own levy for emergency medical services.
“There is an RCW that allows local governments to impose a property tax up to 50 cents per $1,000 for EMS levies in Washington state for emergency services,” Markham said. “Currently, Yakima County’s EMS levy is at 25 cents.”
Markham said that leaves room for the city to have its own levy of up to 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which equals out to about $75 per year for a $300,000 home.
“76% of our calls that we go on are EMS calls, so that's why this revenue option is potentially fitting to fund the fire department,” Markham said. “The total taxes that could be collected is $2,565,000 and change.
Markham said that would be enough to keep the 12 firefighter positions and Station 92 open, as well as to create a dedicated fund for replacing apparatus, keep up with the rising cost of EMS supplies and pay for as-yet unfunded Five-Year Capital Facilities needs for the fire department.
“Upgrades to our fire stations to remodels to concrete replacement — it's all laid out there, but right now, we just don't have the funds that are dedicated to finish those projects,” Markham said.
Markham said if the council was able to get paperwork filed to add an EMS levy to the ballot and form pro and con committees by August 1, they might be able to get the matter on the November ballot. However, he said the timing might be an issue.
“I don't know if we would have adequate enough time to do the levy some really good justice as far as getting out there and making sure the community understands the benefits of potentially supporting this,” Markham said.
Markham said if they waited to put the matter before voters until next year, they’d have more time to get the message out and likely have a larger voter turnout since it’s a presidential election year.
However, Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison said if it did end up passing, it would still be another six months before the city would see any of that property tax revenue. In the meantime, he said the fire department has pressing financial issues.
“$1.2 million in overtime so far this year as of June and we only have $650,000 in the budget, so we will have to make some adjustments for the balance of the year,” Harrison said. “Then the question would be what does next year kind of look like?”
At the study session, the council agreed to table the matter until later this summer once the rest of the departments have been able to make their own budget presentations. At that point, council members said they should have a clearer picture of the city’s finances moving forward.
The city is also in the preliminary stages of exploring the idea of the fire department joining with other local agencies to form a Regional Fire Authority, a proposal that would give them more funding options.
