A pretty nice day today, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to lower 90's. Our calm start to the week will chance as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, we're just on the edge of another storm system, which could bring a quick shower into some of our areas tonight and tomorrow.
Winds will be picking up tomorrow. We have a Wind Advisory for the Ellensburg and Hermiston areas. 25 to 35 MPH sustained winds are expected, with gusts possible up to 55 MPH. Our other cities will see windy conditions as well, between 10 and 25 MPH. Winds will slow down into Wednesday evening.
Our highs will dip as we head into Wednesday. We'll go from mostly 90 degree temps to the lower 80's. Cooler temps are expected into our Father's Day weekend.
Enjoy your Monday!
-Jason
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
“What can I say, I love my job. I love being a part of this community, and helping them plan for their day.” Jason joined KAPP/KVEW in September of 2005. He started in the production department, but soon found his way onto TV doing his movie review segment, “View on Film.” Jason joined the Good Morning Northwest team full-time in August of 2009. He moved to the Evening News Broadcasts in September of 2016. Jason is a graduate of the University of Washington. He has worked at KIRO Radio in Seattle, and KXLY TV in Spokane. He also helped open the Experience Music Project in 2000.