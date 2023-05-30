We are seeing a little more cloud coverage and about 5 degree cooler temps today. Most of our cities will see mid to lower 80's for your highs. We'll cool down to the mid to upper 70's to lower 80's tomorrow and Thursday. A big warmup is set for the weekend with mid to lower 90's to upper 80's by Sunday and our next work week.
Winds are remaining consistent with 10 to 15 MPH winds through our work week. We could see winds get to 20 MPH tonight in the Yakima Valley.
What a difference a year makes, with much warmer temps today than in 2022. If you remember, we were stuck in the 50's and 60's for our highs until late June and early July. We are much warmer this year in the month of May.
Plenty of sunshine is expected for the week ahead, with highs in the 70's to the 90's.
Enjoy your day!
-Jason
