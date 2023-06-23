​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Welcome to the weekend!

SETUP.jpg

A beautiful Friday and weekend is ahead.  Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90's through Sunday, and well into next week.  We'll see a slight increase every day in our temps through next weekend.  

TEMPS.jpg
STORM.jpg
YAK 7.jpg
TRI 7.jpg