First Alert Forecast - What a weekend ahead! Still, a bit of shower activity is possible here and there.

Jason Valentine
Jun 23, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! A beautiful Friday and weekend is ahead. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90's through Sunday, and well into next week. We'll see a slight increase every day in our temps through next weekend. Slight chance of some showers today for the Yakima Valley and Kitittas County areas. Winds will be around 10 MPH or so today and tomorrow. 7 Day forecast shows nice conditions well into at least next week, with slightly above average temps. Should a very nice start to Summer! Enjoy your weekend! -Jason