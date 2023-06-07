We have mid to upper 90's for all of our areas today with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be mostly light. We're about 15 to 20 degrees above our average temperatures for this time of year. A cooldown starts tomorrow.
Also tomorrow, we're on the edge of some possible stormy conditions for your Thursday. From tomorrow morning to Friday early, we could see some quick storms, to thunderstorms moving through our areas. We should see nicer conditions by Friday night.
No records to be broken today despite the heat. We're still 10 to 5 degrees off our cities' all time highs for today.
7 day forecast shows some nicer conditions coming this weekend. Friday will be the coolest day of the week, with warm and sunny conditions expected next week.
Have a great day, and stay cool!
-Jason
