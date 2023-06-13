A very windy day today, with a Wind Advisory throughout most of our areas. Besides Yakima County, expect winds 25 to 35 MPH, with gusts possible in the 50 MPH range. Yakima County should expect a little less wind, around 15 to 25 MPH today. The Wind Advisory is from 11am to 11pm today. Winds will peak around 5pm.
We also have a Red Flag Warning for all of our areas expect Ellensburg and Yakima. Red Flag Warnings are for first responders, to let them know of heightened fire danger in the region. These warnings are called when there is low humidity, dry conditions and heavy winds. The Red Flag Warning is from 11am to 9pm today.
7 day forecast shows temperatures all over the place. We're cooler in Yakima today, but the Tri-Cities remain in the mid 90's. Tomorrow, highs will be much cooler, between the upper and lower 70's. By the time we get to Father's Day Sunday, highs will be in the lower 70's and lower 60's across our areas.
Be safe today with all of that wind!
-Jason
“What can I say, I love my job. I love being a part of this community, and helping them plan for their day.” Jason joined KAPP/KVEW in September of 2005. He started in the production department, but soon found his way onto TV doing his movie review segment, “View on Film.” Jason joined the Good Morning Northwest team full-time in August of 2009. He moved to the Evening News Broadcasts in September of 2016. Jason is a graduate of the University of Washington. He has worked at KIRO Radio in Seattle, and KXLY TV in Spokane. He also helped open the Experience Music Project in 2000.