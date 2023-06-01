Another beautiful day today, with more sunshine and heat on the way this weekend. Today, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 70's. Our brief cooling trend will come to an end tomorrow, with the return of the 80's for most of our areas, and the 90's this weekend.
Welcome to June by the way! Looking back at month of May. We had quite the warm month with our average temps. Especially looking at last years May, where temps were 10 or so degrees below this year.
Winds are mostly light today, though we had 20 MPH winds in Ellensburg this morning. Those will decrease as the day goes on. Light winds tomorrow and into your weekend.
Despite our quick rise in temperatures, we are looking at continual nice conditions for the next 7 days. Our first weekend of June is looking fantastic.
Enjoy!
-Jason
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
“What can I say, I love my job. I love being a part of this community, and helping them plan for their day.” Jason joined KAPP/KVEW in September of 2005. He started in the production department, but soon found his way onto TV doing his movie review segment, “View on Film.” Jason joined the Good Morning Northwest team full-time in August of 2009. He moved to the Evening News Broadcasts in September of 2016. Jason is a graduate of the University of Washington. He has worked at KIRO Radio in Seattle, and KXLY TV in Spokane. He also helped open the Experience Music Project in 2000.