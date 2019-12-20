Man stabbed after getting off bus in Pasco

Creative Commons

PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police are investigating an assault after a man showed up at a local hospital with stab wounds.

Around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, police got a call about a man in his 20s who showed up to Lourdes with stab wounds. According to Sgt. James Thompson, the victim got off a bus near Second Avenue and Court Street.

He was allegedly confronted by a group of men. Thompson said after an argument, one of the men lunged at the victim. He was stabbed in the upper right arm and stomach.

Thompson said the victim ran to his home and was rushed to the hospital by a family member. The man told police he didn’t know anyone in the group that approached him. He also couldn’t provide a clear description of the man who stabbed him.

Officers started to search the area between where the man was stabbed and his house.

Thompson told KAPP-KVEW that the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s not known if any arrests have been made at this time.