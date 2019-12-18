Two attempted burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Pasco
Two men have been arrested by Pasco police on suspicion of attempted burglary Wednesday morning.
According to police, just before 5 a.m. two men were seen lurking around the backyard of a home near the intersection Road 44 and W Sylvester Street.
No one was home at the time, but the owner saw hem on their security camera and called police.
When police arrived one of the suspects fled. The other man was found stuck in the fence in the backyard.
After a foot pursuit, Pasco police used a K9 who found the man on Irving Street.
The suspects have not yet been identified.
Nothing was stolen, but the suspects did drop a crow bar, hammer and screwdriver at the scene.
