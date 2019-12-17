Two men wanted for burglary of Kennewick jewlery shop

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick police are investigating a burglary at a local business Tuesday morning.

According to police, two men broke into Garland's Goldworx, a jewelry store in the 3900 block of W Clearwater Avenue, around 5:25 a.m.

Police tell KAPP-KVEW the suspects broke in by sawing a hole into the floor from the crawl space.

Neighboring business employees heard noises and called police.

When police arrived, the suspects fled out the back of the business and into a vehicle.

This is the second burglary at this store in the past year and a half.

We are working to find out exactly what and how much was taken.