Two men wanted for burglary of Kennewick jewlery shop
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick police are investigating a burglary at a local business Tuesday morning.
According to police, two men broke into Garland's Goldworx, a jewelry store in the 3900 block of W Clearwater Avenue, around 5:25 a.m.
Police tell KAPP-KVEW the suspects broke in by sawing a hole into the floor from the crawl space.
Neighboring business employees heard noises and called police.
When police arrived, the suspects fled out the back of the business and into a vehicle.
This is the second burglary at this store in the past year and a half.
We are working to find out exactly what and how much was taken.
