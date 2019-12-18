Umatilla Co. deputies arrest man accused of sexually abusing children

Photo: Umatilla County Sheriff's Office

WESTON, Oreg. - Umatilla County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of sexually abusing several minors.

According to the department, after a month-long investigation, officers served a search warrant at 211 N Water Street Apt 1A in Weston, Oregon on Tuesday.

29-year-old Kenneth Allan Gascon-Martin of Weston was arrested on charges of rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, sexual abuse, strangulation and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor involving 'multiple minor victims.'

In a statement, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office wrote, "Detectives are continuing the investigation, seeking additional victims. The case has been referred to the Umatilla County District Attorney for prosecution."